UoH startup selected for funding to develop in-vitro lung organoid model

Hyderabad: OncoSeek Bio Pvt Ltd, a start-up incubated at ASPIRE-BioNest, University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been selected for financial support for developing an in-vitro lung organoid model.

The Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) under the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) announced funding support to 16 projects out of the 500 proposals received for the COVID-19 research consortium. OncoSeek Bio is one of them.

OncoSeek Bio founder CEO Dr Suresh Poosala said, “Current animal models available for research on the COVID-19 are either difficult to get in India or create them in time, to address the pandemic. The company envisages creating novel in-vitro platforms for the COVID-19 research under the support.”

OncoSeek Bio, a startup incubated at ASPIRE-BioNEST at UoH since 2019, has a vision to develop in vitro and in vivo platforms for specific diseases for therapeutics screening.

Under this grant proposal, the company plans to use their novel platform to screen drugs/peptides/molecules/agents/compounds targeted against the virus or host cell. It plans to create this capability in the next six months.

