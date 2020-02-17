UoH student bags Rs 43L package

By | Published: 12:42 am 3:42 pm

Nandini Soni, student of MCA, School of Computer and Information Sciences at the University of Hyderabad has been selected by Adobe Systems in the Campus Placement coordinated by the Placement Guidance & Advisory Bureau (PGAB) for a handsome package of 43 Lakhs per Annum.

The placement by Adobe Systems was for women students as part of their Empowering Women @SheCodes, and out of the four shortlisted for the final round; Nandini Soni got the selection. This is the highest package so far in the history of UoH. Nandini did her schooling from Atomic Energy Central School (AECS), Boisar, Maharashtra; followed by Bachelors (BCA) from St. Xaviers, Ahmedabad and then joined for Masters (MCA) at the University of Hyderabad. “I knew I had to pursue my higher studies in computer science from the beginning and so dropped the idea of pursuing engineering as I knew I couldn’t do well in that field”, says Nandini. This prompted her to take up a course in Computer Applications. She further adds, “My team won the Smart India Hackathon, 2019, where I learnt a lot about teamwork and real life application development”.

“I aim to be a proficient software developer. I along with a few of my peers have started a community in our department which brings us together from a computer science student perspective where we build projects and have discussions on various subjects”, says Nandini. “Faculties, friends and family have supported me for every kind of participation and that has directly and indirectly impacted on what I have achieved now”, she added. Chairman, Placement Guidance and Advisory Bureau, Prof. Rajeev Wankar said “PGAB team is doing a wonderful job and this is evident by the increase in the number of placements for the students from all streams with decent packages.’’

