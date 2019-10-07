UoH student body raring to go

By | Published: 12:59 am 6:52 pm

Time for students to elect their representatives and the university campuses come alive with spirited debates, discussions and colourful campaigns by the candidates and their supporters. Poll time is one of the most vibrant phase of the university life and it culminates in broad smiles and cheery winners and a bit of disappointment for those who couldn’t make it. And that’s what was on witness at University of Hyderabad campus at Gachibowli.

The elections over and as the hustle and bustle of it settles down, the newly elected students union now starts to focus on issues that matter most for the students, and here, quality of food in the mess and freedom of expression. These were some among several issues that were part of the manifesto of the student organisations in the recently held elections.

This time, leaving their differences aside, Student Federation of India (SFI)-UoH unit and Ambedkar Students Association have come together along with other student organizations to take on Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), OBC Federation and Sevalal Vidyarthi Dal alliance. Not just on the campus and schools, the student organizations took their high octane campaign to the social media platform.

The campaign of panel led by SFI has worked in its favour as it swept all the posts of the Students Union 2019-20. Last year, an alliance led by ABVP emerged victorious in the polls.

Abhishek Nandan from the SFI UoH unit was elected as president of the Students Union with 2,205 votes.

With 1,843 and 2,039 votes, M Sree Charan of DSU and Gopi Swamy from ASA were elected as vice-president and general secretary respectively. Similarly, Rathod Pradeep from TSF, Priyanka Badrasetty of ASA and Sohel Ahmed of SFI won the joint secretary, cultural secretary, sports secretary posts.

The jubilant students celebrated the victory by taking out rallies on the campus. With everything settling down, the newly elected union has focused on fulfilling the promises made during the campaigning.

“University is the space for debate and discussion. Public talks of eminent speakers were banned last year. Our Union will continue the campus culture of discussion, debate and democracy,” Nandan said

The newly elected students union has decided to ensure that revenue generated from the fee hike be utilized for providing basic infrastructure in hostels, library and reading room.

“Quality of mess food is a major concern in campus. The union will provide training to mess workers and ensure that quality food is served to students. We will also conduct frequent review meeting on mess suppliers,” Nandan said.

Swamy said one of the serious academic issues is zero backlog system. “This system is affecting future of most students in the Centre for Integrated Studies. Earlier students union failed to address this issue. We will try to revoke it,” he added.

