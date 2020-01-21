UoH student Kendy Zirdo makes it big in Malayalam movie

By | Published: 7:35 pm

Hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, Kendy Zirdo who is pursuing her Masters in Theatre Arts at University of Hyderabad is all upbeat and excited about the opportunity she got to be part of both commercially and critically acclaimed Malayalam movie Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25, the movie is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

The journey has not been easy for this young aspiring theatre student. Being an Economics student in her undergrad days, it is sheer willpower and passion for acting that made her the self-made actor that she is today.

Fondly recollecting her journey of being part of ‘Kunjappan’, Zirdo says that it was her teacher Partha Borgohain (assamese director/cinematographer) who asked her to attend the auditions of Android Kunjappan at Cochin in 2019.

“The director of the movie Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, my co-stars Suraj Venjaramoodu and Soubin Shahir were really supportive,” recollects Zirdo, who is jubilant about her new found stardom in Kerala.

With her debut in a landmark movie like Kunjappan, Zirdo is looking forward to more opportunities in South Indian movies. “I would like to see many more actors from the northeast coming up in the future,” she added.

“The toughest and funniest part was rehearsing lines in Malayalam in the movie. But I had a tutor so thanks to him and the entire crew of the movie, it became easy,” she says.

Last but not the least, Kendy cannot discount the support and love of her family, friends and faculty at University of Hyderabad in her journey so far.

An ardent fan of ‘Hyderabadi Biriyani’, she says, “The city has been very hospitable and I like the straight-forward and loving nature of the people here.”

Despite all the attention, the determined actor ultimately wishes to teach theatrics to students back in her own state of Arunachal Pradesh.

