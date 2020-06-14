UoH student selected for Grace Hopper Student Scholarship

By | Published: 4:03 pm

Hyderabad: Vani Gupta, a first year MCA student at the School of Computer Information Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been awarded Grace Hopper Student Scholarship for the year 2020 at the Grace Hopper Conference for Women in Computing 2020 organised by AnitaB.org, Belmont, California. This year the conference is going virtual due to covid-19 crisis.

Grace Hopper Celebration is the world’s largest event to celebrate women in computing. It is a three-day event in the United States which includes seminars, career fair, key-note speakers and gives a broad networking opportunity for the scholars to connect with employees at companies like Google, Microsoft, Facebook and more.

This helps them gain insight and helps them leverage technologies like LinkedIn. It receives thousands of applications each year and accepts the ones it finds deserving. They offer virtual internships to students and pay an annual amount of $1200, a press release from the university said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .