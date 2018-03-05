UoH students bag NSS award

By | Published: 12:20 am 9:03 pm

Hyderabad: Kumbham Mahesh of School of Management Studies and Menthri Soujanya, CALTS, School of Humanities, University of Hyderabad have received the State level NSS Volunteer Award for the year 2016-17 from the government of Telangana at an award ceremony organised at Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda.

The State government presented the award to UoH students for their contributions to various community activities such as plantation drive, creating awareness on environmental protection, anti-corruption, pulse-polio, financial digital literacy campaign and e-governance etc.

For the third consecutive year the varsity students have received the State NSS Awards for their extraordinary contribution in outreach activities. Prof Appa Rao Podile, Vice-Chancellor, University of Hyderabad appreciated the award winners and their Coordinator, Dr V Srinivasa Rao for their achievements and constant success in the outreach programmes.