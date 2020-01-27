UoH students booked for anti-CAA protest

By | Published: 10:29 pm

Hyderabad: The Gachibowli police on Monday booked a group of students from the University of Hyderabad in connection with the protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) organised at the campus premises on Sunday.

According to the police, several students had gathered at the entrance of the UoH campus with an intention to march as a rally in groups to Masjid Banda. The Gachibowli police had denied permission for such a rally because it would create a major obstruction in the Information Technology corridor.

“It was a security problem and usually, we never allow any protests or rallies to enter into the IT corridor. Even after several requests, they refused to listen to us,” police said.

The protestors had closed the University main gate and blocked entry and exit of people for nearly six hours, causing inconvenience, nuisance and law and order situation, officials said.

