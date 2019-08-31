UoH students call off strike

By | Published: 9:10 pm

Hyderabad: Students of University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Friday called off their indefinite hunger strike following an assurance from the administration on resolving pending issues in the hostels. According to ABVP-UoH unit which conducted the strike for five days, the administration has commenced process to remove chief warden which was one among the several demands.

The student association said that non-functional roti-making machines would be either replaced or repaired within a week. “Earlier mess incentive scheme has been reinstated. The university issued orders to complete cleaning in all the hostels. The registrar started processing for new tender for sanitation. As the demands were met, the ABVP has called off the strike,” the student organisation said.

