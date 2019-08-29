UoH students continue hunger strike

By | Published: 11:43 pm

Hyderabad: Students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) continued their indefinite hunger strike over pending issues related to hostels on Thursday.

While two students who were on strike were shifted to hospital on Wednesday, a fresh batch of five students commenced the hunger strike.

According to ABVP-UoH unit, which is heading the protest, the university administration has assured them to replace the non-working roti making machines within a week.

It said the administration would install a generator in LH-9 hostel and also RO water plants on the south campus within 15 days while the ones on the north campus would be either replaced or repaired.

The student organisation said for proper sanitation, a system to monitor the housekeeping would be put in place by the administration at the earliest.

“The LH-9 warden has submitted her resignation. The association wants the chief warden to resign. We have suggested that students from north LH with small rooms be shifted to newly-constructed LH-10 so that north LH mess can run properly. The protest will continue till all the demands are met,” the student association said.

