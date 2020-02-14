UoH students share ideas on the FM wave

By | Published: 7:17 pm

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad celebrated World Radio Day on February 13 in Bol Hyderabad 90.4, the radio station at the Department of Communication.The students pursuing first and second year of MA Communication organised a variety of programmes. There was also an open house for the campus community and the public to experience radio.

Keeping in mind the theme of this year’s World Radio Day, Radio and Diversity, the students invited speakers from different backgrounds to come and share their experience with the radio. For a special programme on inclusive radio, the non-teaching staff of the department were invited. Also, one of the visually-impaired students of the university was invited to tell how inclusive he felt while listening to the radio.

Later in the day, Prof Vinod Pavarala and Prof Vasuki Belavadi joined for a panel discussion on the issues concerning community radios in India. This was followed by a programme on digital love. Prof Usha Raman and Prof Anjali Lal Gupta shared their experiences with the radio. “I fondly remember listening to the Binaca Geetmala as a child,” said Prof Usha smiling.

Naveen Sen, the campus radio coordinator, coordinated the whole event. “The radio volunteers and RJ’s of Bol made World Radio Day with diverse group live shows and made it successful,” said Naveen.Students from different departments visited the radio station. They tried their hand on speaking live, pre-recorded singing, editing and so on. For most of them, it was their first experience.

Mansi Choudhary, a first-year MA Communication student came out of the live studio smiling, after taking part in a live discussion on digital love. She said, “It was a unique experience. Usually radios never take up such topics for discussion. I am happy that Bol Hyderabad did.”Swapna, an integrated student of Health Psychology is all excited after her first singing experience on the radio. She is waiting eagerly to listen to her recorded piece. “This is the first time I am singing in the university,” she adds.

