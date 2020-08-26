UoH Students’ Union demands administration to postpone entrance exams

By | Published: 5:59 pm

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) Students’ Union on Wednesday demanded the university administration to postpone the entrance examinations scheduled from September 24 to 26.

In a letter to the UoH Controller of Examination, the Students’ Union president, Abhishek Nandan, vice-president, M Sree Charan, general secretary Gopi Swamy and joint secretary Rathod Pradeep, stated that amid the pandemic, number of coronavirus positive cases were increasing rapidly by the day in the country.

“We can only imagine how bad the situation will be during the period of the entrance exams. It will be risking the lives of thousands of students who are already suffering. It is needless to say that declaration by several universities and testing agencies to conduct entrance exams nearly at the same time is very ill-devised and injudicious,” the students said.

Also, it would be difficult for applicants to reach far off centres to write the exams. “This will impact applicants particularly hailing from rural regions and marginalized backgrounds,” the students said.

