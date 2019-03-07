UoH to host leadership talk today

By | Published: 9:59 pm 10:12 pm

Hyderabad: The New India Manthan Leadership talk on the topic ‘From Fragile Five to Fastest Growing Economy’ by Dr. Shamika Ravi will be held at the Auditorium, School of Life Sciences in the south campus of the University of Hyderabad, Gachibowli, on March 8 at 2.30pm. This talk is open to the public.

Dr. Shamika Ravi is Director of Research and a Senior Fellow of Governance Studies Programme, at Brookings India and Brookings Institution Washington. She is also Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India, according to a press release.This talk will also be streamed live on http://bit.ly/shamikaravi