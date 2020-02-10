UoH to launch public outreach initiative on February 13

By | Published: 10:22 pm

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) will launch its public outreach initiative, ‘University for Hyderabad’ on February 13 with an event to mark the 141st birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu at Golden Threshold, the residence of the poet in Nampally.

Prof. T Vijay Kumar, former Dean of the faculty of Arts, Osmania University and Director, Hyderabad Literary Festival, will deliver a special lecture titled ‘From a Mockingbird to an Indian Koel: the many voices of Sarojini Naidu’ at 5.30 pm on Thursday at the Rajkumari Indira Devi Hall in Golden Threshold.

As part of its Institution of Eminence (IoE) mandate to convert the Golden Threshold heritage premises into a literary and cultural hub for the city of Hyderabad, the University plans to leverage its city campus to host, among other things, popular lectures by its faculty members as well as by distinguished visitors to the university, poetry and book readings, music concerts, theatre and dance performances, and art exhibitions.

The University will let out various spaces in the historic complex to literary and cultural groups in the city at nominal charges, according to a press release.

On February 20, there will be a popular lecture at the same venue by University of Hyderabad economist Prof. G Omkarnath on ‘The Indian Economy at the Crossroads’, the release added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter