UoH to provide emotional support to Covid-19 victims

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) will provide emotional support for the rehabilitation of Coronavirus victims through tele-counselling. This is being done as part of Support for Emotional Rehabilitation of the Virus Victims (SERV), a joint initiative of Association of Health Psychologists (AHP), Action Aid, Dr. Reddy Foundation-School Improvement Programme, and APTS Social Service Forum.

The AHP has been extending tele-counselling services to the needy all over the country. There are about 130 volunteers who are trained by the core team of the AHP.

Counsellors with the highest academic (psychology) background and years of experience in counselling have volunteered to provide 24X7 support for the Coronavirus victims.

Any person in need of counselling services can call on the helpline number 9985010680. For more details visit the link https://www.facebook.com/counselling.corona.

