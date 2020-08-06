UOH to resume online classes for ongoing PG students from August 20

By | Published: 4:20 pm

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has decided to resume classes in online mode for about 2,000 ongoing post-graduate students in various programmes with effect from August 20.

This decision comes as a Task Force constituted by the university administration recommended for start of online teaching in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the UoH had suspended classes for all batches on March 15 and has since completed the evaluation process of final semester students, allowing them to graduate. The Task Force headed by former Dean of Sarojini Naidu School of Arts & Communication, Vinod Pavarala, held wide-ranging consultations with various stakeholders, including students and faculty members, and received number of suggestions by email on the resumption of academic activities.

The recommendations of the Task Force were discussed and approved at a meeting of heads of department and deans of schools convened by the UoH Vice-Chancellor Prof. Appa Rao Podile on Thursday.

“Based on projections about the continuing spread of the Covid-19 and assessment of public health risks involved in holding physical, face-to-face classes on campus, the Task Force has recommended that the university start online teaching in a couple of weeks,” the UoH said.

The university said it has also accepted the Task Force recommendation to re-purpose the existing BBL (boarding allowance) scholarship of Rs.1,000 a month into a Digital Access Grant (DAG) to students from deprived backgrounds.

The university had earlier initiated a process to permit the phased return of research scholars from Science schools, initially allowing only day-scholars in Hyderabad who are in advanced stages of their experimental work in ‘wet’ labs and in projects with tight deadlines.

Semester registration for all M.Phil and Ph.D students is in process, with the general advice to continue to work from their homes until further notice, except where special permissions have been granted as in the Science schools, it added.

