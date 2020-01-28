By | Published: 9:55 pm

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) unveiled the Institution of Eminence (IoE) logo in the campus by Appa Rao Podile, Vice Chancellor, UoH in the presence of Graziano Kratli from Yale University who also delivered the first Institution of Eminence lecture.

Entries were invited for the logo design competition and 24 entries were received. The jury members had very different perspectives and approaches to this task, and they met several times with the IoE team to identify and clarify the symbolic elements that would represent the University’s vision as an Institution of Eminence.

Designs of two students that were shortlisted had entirely different qualities and strengths. The team was able to convince both the designers, Anakha Ajith and Aakash Dinkar to collaborate and work closely together to combine the best of their ideas in order to align it with the larger vision of the university as an Institution of Eminence.

