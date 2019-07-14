UoH unveils 2 new cadres for Professors

By | Published: 10:58 pm

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has unveiled a series of innovative measures to leverage the recently conferred Graded Autonomy, which promises to energise its academic programs, especially its research components.

University of Hyderabad (UoH) has instituted two new cadres – University Distinguished Professors (UDP), and University Research Professors (URP). The innovative step comes following the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) decision to grant Graded Autonomy status to UoH.

The UDP and URP positions, awarded through a rigorous process of scrutiny by external experts, are primarily geared towards facilitating the highly productive and recognised researchers in the university.

The posts come with specific privileges in terms of emoluments, facilities and workload (in terms of, for example, teaching and courses they can be expected to offer). With this measure, the university hopes to not only reward its best researchers but also position itself as a top-class space for research, where the work by such Professors will be highlighted.

Fast-track promotions for highly productive and high-impact faculty, from Assistant to Associate Professor positions are also initiated. The university acknowledges that encouragement in this fashion would attract faculty seeking employment even as it invigorates the existing faculty to work better.

The university will also be amplifying the responsibilities of its Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), in keeping with recent developments and injunctions from the UGC about Academic Integrity, when promotions and appointments are made: subjecting the publications of candidates to qualitative rather than mere quantitative assessments. Plans to restructure the role of the IQAC to improve the mandate for enhanced quality control are also being proposed.

Teaching and other responsibilities will be given weightage when it comes to promotions, since teaching is foundational to our commitment to the public institution’s key role in building the nation, UoH in the press release added.

