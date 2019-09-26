UoH VC gets patent for research work

By | Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad (UoH) Vice-Chancellor Prof Appa Rao Podile has been granted an Indian patent for his research work on ‘A process for synthesising higher chain chitooligosaccharides (CHOS)’.

Podile, a professor of Plant Sciences, School of Life Sciences at UoH was issued patent on September 23 for a period of 20 years from the date of filing i.e. October 19, 2011. The invention relates to a process for synthesising higher chain chitooligosaccharides.

