UP: 12 cows killed in Banda road accident

By | Published: 10:57 am

Banda: At least 12 cows were killed after being hit by a truck on the Banda-Tanda highway in Uttar Pradesh. SHO Tindwari, Neeraj Singh, said that a herd of cattle had assembled on the highway when the truck rammed into them on Thursday evening, following which 12 of them died on the spot.

Following the accident, angry villagers blocked the highway demanding the immediate construction of cow shelter in the area. Traffic was thrown out of gear for nearly five hours due to the blockade.

The blockade was lifted after the assurance of prompt construction of a ‘gaushala’ in the area by district authorities. The carcasses have been removed from the highway and buried in a pit.