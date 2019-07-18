UP BJP MLA enrols schools students as party members

By | Published: 10:03 am

Chandauli: Making a mockery of the BJP’s much-publicized membership drive, Sushil Singh, party MLA from this seat in Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday enrolled school students as party members.

Sushil Singh, nephew of mafia don-turned-politician Brijesh Singh, asked the students to fill in membership forms and made them wear saffron ‘angavastram’ with the BJP’s symbol lotus embossed on it. They also read out the party pledge.

Sushil Singh addressed the students in their classroom and welcomed them into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fold.

A video of the MLA in the school has gone viral on the social media.

The membership drive was carried out during school hours and classes were suspended for the event.

A senior teacher said: “Sushil Singh is a ‘bahubali’ (strong man) of the area and no one can dare to refuse his word. A number of children were minors but no one is concerned.”

The BJP launched its membership drive on July 6 and every constituency has been given a target.

A party functionary said: “This is the easiest way to fulfil the target. Other leaders can now go to universities and colleges and reach their target within no time.”