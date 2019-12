By | Published: 2:55 pm

Maharajganj: A local court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 60,000 on him for abducting and raping a minor girl two years ago.

Additional Sessions Judge Vishambhar Prasad convicted Haridarshan for abducting and raping a five-year-old girl in Nautanwa area of the district, the prosecution said.

Haridarshan had abducted the minor on October 27, 2017, and raped her. She was rescued from captivity and her medical examination confirmed rape, police said.