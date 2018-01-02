UP Guinea fowls in great demand in Sangareddy

By | Published: 12:24 am 12:54 am

Sangareddy: Guinea fowl brought from Uttar Pradesh are in great demand in Sangareddy district.

A truck load of guinea fowl were brought from Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh to Kandi near Sangareddy by six men led by Ramesh and Brajesh on Thursday.

A pair of juvenile guinea fowl, a male and female, are being sold at Rs 600. They drew immediate attention of passers-by on NH-65 and in single a day, they sold half of the 1,000 birds they brought from their native place.

Ramesh told Telangana Today they raised these birds in farms in a village near Allahabad. Stating that they would visit Telangana on regular basis, Ramesh said they would change the location to sell the guinea fowls. However, he said they would choose national highways to sell these birds.

A farmer from Kondapur, B Mallesh said that they would raise these birds with country chicken. Unlike country chicken meat, which is sold at Rs 250 a kg in wholesale market, Mallesh said guinea fowl would fetch them more than double the price. He said people love to eat the meat since people believed it had great health benefits.