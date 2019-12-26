UP: Internet services suspended in Bulandshahr till Saturday morning

By | Published: 8:39 pm

Bulandshahr: Internet services will be suspended from Thursday evening to Saturday morning in Bulandshahr.

In the wake of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), as a precautionary measure, the district administration has issued orders that the internet services will be suspended from 5 pm today till 5 am on Saturday.

Internet services will also be shut down in Saharanpur till Friday to stop spreading of any rumours due to protest against CAA.

Protests against the new Citizenship law had turned violent in different parts of the city last week.