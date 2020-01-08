UP on high alert over Bharat bandh call

By | Published: 1:57 pm

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has been put on high alert following the pan India shut down call given by the central trade unions. The strike is in protest against the ‘anti-labour’ policies of the government. In Uttar Pradesh, several trade unions have extended support to the bandh call and will be participating in the strike.

Bank unions, postal staff, Life Insurance and BSNL employees have said they will join the strike. Power employees will also be boycotting work in support of their demands. Farmers’ unions have said that they will stall transportation of vegetables on Wednesday. Students unions are also joining in the bandh call.

Meanwhile, 16.5 lakh candidates will be taking the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) scheduled to be held on Wednesday at 3,049 centres across the state. Senior police officials said that all district police chiefs have been asked to remain on high alert. The police have been asked to remain vigilant in areas that witnessed violence during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests last month.

As many as 10 trade unions are participating in the Bharat bandh, including the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC), Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) along with various sectoral independent federations and associations.