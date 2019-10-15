UP rout Hyderabad colts

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:07 pm

Hyderabad: Uttar Pradesh under-19 team routed Hyderabad by 50 runs in a Group B match of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy one day tournament at Vishal Cricket Ground, Surat on Tuesday. Batting first, UP scored 220/6 in 50 overs as wicket-keeper batsman Dhruv Chand Jurel hit a responsible 79 off 88 balls.

Hyderabad batsmen lost the plot in reply after Vaishnav Reddy (44) and Nitish Reddy (38) added 96 runs for the opening wicket. They lost the remaining nine wickets for 74 runs with Rishabh Bansal (4/28) running through the Hyderabad batsmen. This was Hyderabad’s third loss from five matches.

Brief scores: UP 220/6 in 50 overs (Dhruv Chand Jurel 79) bt Hyderabad 170 in 44 overs (Vaishnav Reddy 44, Rishabh Bansal 4/28)

