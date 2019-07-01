UP team to study Mission Bhageratha

By | Published: 12:05 am

Hyderabad: A team of engineers from Uttar Pradesh on Monday embarked on a three-day tour of the villages and towns in the State covered under Mission Bhagiratha.

Led by Surendra Ram, senior IAS officer and special secretary, rural development and water supply, the team will study the implementation of the piped drinking water supply project of the State for replicating it in Uttar Pradesh.

The team members had an hour-long interaction with Mission Bhagiratha Engineer-in-Chief, G Krupakar Reddy, officials and consultants who involved in the implementation of the project.

The engineer-in-chief apprised the team of how the project took its present shape and the efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Besides obtaining necessary permissions, it was implemented in a record time. A power point presentation on the salient features of the project was also arranged for the visitors.

Team’s leader Surendra Ram said the tendering process adopted for the implementation of works under the project was laudable. He also praised the government for the steps taken by it for ensuring quality in every work taken up under the flagship project.