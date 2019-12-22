UP thrash Hyderabad by an innings

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:57 pm

Hyderabad: Visitors Uttar Pradesh inflicted an innings and 133-run loss on Hyderabad on the fourth day of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy match at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal on Sunday. The hosts, who were reeling at 220/8 on Saturday, lost overnight centurion Buddhi Rahul (100) early while Mumbai pacer Trishal Vijay Trivedi (5/88) completed his five-wicket haul to bundle out Hyderabad for 232 in 96.5 overs.

Brief scores: UP 484 bt Hyderabad 113 & 232 in 96.5 overs (Buddhi Rahul 100, Trishal Vijay Trivedi 5/88, Kunal Yadav 3/32).

