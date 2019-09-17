UP: Three held for supplying illegal weapons in Lucknow

By | Published: 9:18 am

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested three men for allegedly supplying illegal arms to criminals in Lucknow, police said on Monday. The accused have been identified as Danish Karim (30), Mohammad Shahid (30) and Aayaz Siddique (32).

The Uttar Pradesh ATS team has also seized five illegal pistols from the accused. The officials were able to nab the accused after getting a tip-off that illegal weapons will be delivered on September 16 in old Lucknow. The officials immediately reached the spot and seiged the area.

In July also, six people were arrested after illegal weapons were recovered from a madrasa in Sherkot of Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district. Based on credible information, police had conducted a raid at the madrasa where around 25 children study.