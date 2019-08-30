UP to follow TS model in seed development

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: Uttar Pradesh is firm on replicating the success story of the Telangana model of seed development which was recognised even by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

A delegation of officials from UP led by its Minister for Agriculture Surya Pratap Sahi visited Bandamailaram village, 30 kms from the city, to study key aspects of the seed park being developed by the State government.

The UP Minister and his team had a meeting with the Minister for Agriculture S Niranjan Reddy and the representatives of the Telangana State Seed and Organic Certification Authority and Telangana State Seeds Development Corporation.

The UP Minister said the Telangana government had taken the lead in the implementation of farmer-friendly programmes such as Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima. Implementation of the Kaleshwaram project was a monumental contribution of the State government benefiting the peasant community, he added.

Niranjan Reddy, promising necessary support for the development of seed industry in UP, said that Telangana had emerged as a global seed hub and it had been exporting quality seed to needy countries besides different States within the country.

The Government which had initiated a slew of measures for development of the seed industry in the State, had taken up implementation of a seed park project at Banda Mailaram. It had plans to develop seed processing plants, seed testing labs, research units and seed knowledge training centres along with the facilities of seed companies in the park spread over 150 acre, the Minister said.

Niranjan Reddy welcomed the efforts made by the UP government to develop the seed industry on the lines of Telangana State. UP being one of the large states depending on agriculture has been contributing substantially in producing foodgrains for the country, he observed.

The Minister invited his UP counterpart to visit the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme to see for himself the rapid strides being made by the State in the Irrigation sector. He urged Sahi to organise a conference in UP inviting Agriculture Ministers and Secretaries from all States to discuss issues pertaining to farm sector development in the country.

The representatives from Uttar Pradesh visited Telangana in 2018 to study the seed certification practices sponsored by Organisation for Economic Cooperation and development (OECD). “We visited the State for the second time this year to study the porgrammes being implemented by the TRS government.” he added.

