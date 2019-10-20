Upasana expresses anguish in a tweet to PM

By | Published: 9:00 pm

In the light of no representation from the southern cinema in a purposeful meet of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, with select few from Bollywood, a voice raised its discontentment over the neglect meted out to the legends and iconic personalities from the south. And that is of none other than Upasana Kamineni, daughter-in-law of legendary actor and former Central Minister, Megastar Chiranjeevi.

The Prime Minister participated in an interaction with the likes of Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kangana Ranaut and so on that was aimed at propagating the very ideals and spirit of Mahatma Gandhi in films on the eve of his 150th birth centenary. The absence of many stalwarts from the south cinema was clearly felt by the whole Indian media.

Pained at the disheartening development, Upasana tweeted directly to the Prime Minister that the representation of leading personalities and cultural icons was only limited to Hindi artistes and the southern sphere was completely neglected.

“I express my feelings with pain and hope it is taken in the right spirit,” Upasana tweeted. She also categorically stated in her tweet that the south India admired Narendra Modi and is equally proud of him as the Prime Minister. The record of the past events reiterate the negligence inflicted on the south.

Chiranjeevi also earlier felt similar anguish when the Telugu cinema was not awarded proper honour treatment wise during a National Award function.

Even after the humongous success of pan-Indian films like Baahubali, Sye Raa and Saaho also, the south, and in particular Telugu, failing to get the deserving attention at the national gatherings of cinema is deplorable. That could be the apparent reason for the widespread support Upasana received from all corners.

