Upasana Konidela waits to embrace positive future

Hyderabad: Telugu celebrity and wellness expert Upasana Konidela is waiting to embrace a positive future. “I have made peace with the tough times we are going through. I am sad but have learnt to act positively and proactively during a crisis rather than sink in the sorrow,” she tweeted while posting a couple of photographs.
She further wrote, “Will only look back at the good times. Made peace with the present. Waiting to embrace a positive future.”
Will only look back at the good times
Made peace with the present
Waiting to embrace a positive future#FlashbackFriday
I’ve made peace with the tough time’s we’re gng through
I’M SAD,but hv Learnt to ACT POSITIVELY & PROACTIVELY DURING A CRISIS RATHER THAN SINK IN THE SORROW pic.twitter.com/WTtpTCA9kN
— Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) May 8, 2020
Meanwhile, she is making best use of the current lockdown as she made a Avakaya pachadi, the traditional mango pickle. “I made my first Avakaya pachadi. It’s an ancient #domakonda recipe❤️. It turned out fab,” her tweet reads.
I made my first a Avakaya pachadi. It’s an ancient #domakonda recipe❤️. It turned out fab.
Click here. https://t.co/RaF2uOSZ9a pic.twitter.com/4WOTuN7VuR
— Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) May 4, 2020