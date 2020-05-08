Upasana Konidela waits to embrace positive future

By | Published: 2:30 pm 3:09 pm

Hyderabad: Telugu celebrity and wellness expert Upasana Konidela is waiting to embrace a positive future. “I have made peace with the tough times we are going through. I am sad but have learnt to act positively and proactively during a crisis rather than sink in the sorrow,” she tweeted while posting a couple of photographs.

She further wrote, “Will only look back at the good times. Made peace with the present. Waiting to embrace a positive future.”

Meanwhile, she is making best use of the current lockdown as she made a Avakaya pachadi, the traditional mango pickle. “I made my first Avakaya pachadi. It’s an ancient #domakonda recipe❤️. It turned out fab,” her tweet reads.