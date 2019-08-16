upGrad honours the Indian Armed Forces with a lifelong benefit

By | Published: 1:45 pm

Mumbai: A small step forward has been taken by upGrad to honour the Indian Armed Forces personnel by initiating a fee waiver of 10% across every program offered by the company.

This is available not only for the personnel but also to their immediate kin.

The initiative, that comes into effect from August 15, 2019, is a lifelong offering by upGrad. This is in line with the vision of the company to be the career transformational partner for every Indian and empowering them with an opportunity to build their career in the domain they want to.

Online learning is perhaps the most convenient option for Armed Forces personnel and their families to upskill, as physical relocation does not impede the continuity of education.

“The mindset of lifelong learning is not limited to only those who are in a tech or a management field right now and wanting to switch jobs. It’s applicable and aspirational to all who are simply curious to discover and be a part of a larger world out there. The momentous impact online education can create got validated when I met an upGrad alum who had dropped out of formal education and moved to building a career in the Indian Navy. Re-skilling empowered him to work as a Data Scientist today at one of India’s largest OTT platforms,” said Ronnie Screwvala, co-founder & Chairman and Mayank Kumar, co-founder & MD, upGrad, both hailing from families with members serving or having served the Indian Armed Forces.

This is one of the many initiatives upGrad is taking to make learning accessible to a deserving talent pool, be it through the means of merit-based scholarships or a fee waiver to give back to those who give us the most.

upGrad was founded in early 2015 by Ronnie Screwvala, Mayank Kumar, Phalgun Kompalli and Ravijot Chugh, with the aim of providing formal education online.

In a short span of 4 years, upGrad onboarded over 15K paid learners and impacted more than 363K individuals globally, making it India’s largest online higher education company, basis gross revenue generated from the Indian market.

upGrad provides programs in the areas of Data Science, Technology and Management to college students, working professionals and enterprises. These programs are designed and delivered in collaboration with top-notch universities like IIIT-B, BITS Pilani, MICA, Cambridge Judge Business School Executive Education and others.

To further enhance the learning experience, a comprehensive ecosystem has been built which includes one-on-one mentoring, peer-to-peer learning, industry networking and most importantly expert career guidance, in order to provide learners a holistic support to elevate their careers to the next level.

The company has been awarded the ‘Best Tech for Education’ by IAMAI in 2019. The company received the ‘Best Education Brands’ award by Economic Times and has made it to LinkedIn’s ‘Top 25 Startups’ in 2018.