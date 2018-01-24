UpGrad sees potential in Hyderabad for e-learning

By | Published: 12:05 am 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Online course provider UpGrad has decided to set up an offline contact centre, its third, in Hyderabad to meet the rising demand for its online courses. There are about 3,000 candidates from Hyderabad who have enrolled for various modules offered by the company.

“New jobs will be created with automation, machine learning, digital marketing, data management and other segments taking centre stage. The need for learning new skills is more now than ever. While these give confidence to the employees about not getting redundant, they also find it easier to move to new roles, companies or locations,” says Ronnie Screwvala, UpGrad co-founder.

A candidate has to shell out Rs 2- 2.5 lakh a year for acquiring new skills through online training programmes. The modules span from six months to 11 months. They are also required to take tests online. Most of the supplementary courses are in digital domain, data management, marketing, analysis and allied fields.

The company plans to set up 100 such centres across the country in about two years. It has already invested about Rs 100 crore and could see similar investment for these.

It also has plans to enter international markets, which share similar industry trends, says Screwvala, serial entrepreneur who was the founder and CEO of UTV Group and later sold his entertainment business to Walt Disney.

UpGrad has created a technology platform for content delivery. This is scalable. “The admission to the courses is through an aptitude test. Once enrolled, there will be given time-bound assignments. There will also be tests at the end of each module. These tests will be graded and validated by partner educational institutions,” says Mayank Kumar, founder and managing director of UpGrad.

The company has tied up with a handful of institutions, including BITS Pilani (Hyderabad campus) and international ones like Cambridge. The course contents are designed by industry and academia and tests will be conducted with security measures that are used in international tests.

“We are now catering to individuals but we hope to have a B2B channel wherein corporates will sponsor their employees for certain courses,” says Screwvala pointing out that salaries in the IT industry hit a plateau faster and see nominal increases only over time.

Automation, data science, sales and marketing, brand communication, manufacturing and banking related modules are popular with those wanting to reskill. Employees apart, new age entrepreneurs too are seeking to take a refresher course in these modules.

“Going by the market trends, employees should invest in learning or acquiring new skills at least once in five years to tap emerging opportunities,” says the co-founder.