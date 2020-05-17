Uphill task ahead for educational institutes

By | Published: 12:01 am 9:33 pm

Hyderabad: It is not the start of a new academic year in the usual sense. This time around, the gloomy situation prevailing across the country, and in fact, all over the globe, due to the Covid-19 pandemic has made reopening an uphill task for educational institutions. The pandemic has created an unprecedented situation affecting educational institutions.

While the institutions, particularly schools, have lost nearly a month in March/April during the academic year 2019-20, there is no sight of a conventional reopening for them in the new academic year. Usually, after the summer vacation, the schools reopen for a fresh academic year in mid-June. Some private schools in the city are looking at inviting students for classwork in a staggered manner post lockdown.

Among the various options being explored is the odd-even pattern which means students with odd roll numbers will have class on one day and ones with even numbers will have the next day. This odd-even plan is being considered either for alternative days or every three days or a week. Another option being contemplated by the school managements is to have classes for primary sections in the morning session and the high school in the afternoon.

Plans are also afoot to divide a class into multiple sections. These measures will result in only 50 per cent or less than 50 per cent students attending the school on any given day post the lockdown. But, all these moves by the managements would take a toll on the teachers as they will have to take a class twice. As physical distancing will be a norm, schools are planning to drop all activities like morning assembly, sports and competitions among other things. Unlike two to three students per bench, the managements plan to opt for one per bench in a zigzag pattern so as to maintain physical distance in the classroom.

“To ensure physical distancing on the school premises like at the entry and exit points, corridors etc., we have made circle markings and students will have to follow it mandatorily. At all vital points, sanitisers and liquid soap will be kept for students. Generally, after the summer break, classes begin from mid-June but so far, we have not received any communication from the government on commencing the classwork,” said the head of a CBSE School in Jubilee Hills.

On the other hand, with the lockdown still in vogue, several schools have taken up online classes. “Before the lockdown was announced, we trained our teachers for online classes and conducted the same. Students enthusiastically attended the online classes and also completed assignments. We are waiting for orders and guidelines from the government on the reopening,” Meridian Group of Schools CEO, Dr Usha Reddy said.

Continue academics with blended learning: Expert

Hyderabad: In view of the current health crisis, academician and Osmania University former Vice-Chancellor Prof T Tirupathi Rao has suggested continuing academic sessions with a blended learning concept. As physical distancing will be mandatory, educational institutions should opt for both online and offline i.e. traditional classroom learning for the students. This will ensure physical distance among students as only half will be attending the school or college a day, he said.

To implement the blended learning concept, Prof Rao suggested for training teachers on digital content on a war footing besides getting necessary technical support from the government extended to educational institutions, particularly to private budget schools to bridge the digital divide.

“In this situation, blended learning should be taken up by educational institutions. As all households have television sets, digital classes can be aired on government-run TV channels,” he said.

Prof Rao opined that colleges could switch over the annual system from the present semester system in view of the current situation. He suggested giving 50 per cent weightage to the continuous and comprehensive evaluation system and 50 per cent to the annual exam for school students.

“Instead of conducting internal, half-yearly and annual exams, schools should assess students after every unit followed by half-yearly and final exams. To ensure whether a student is learning or not, a mentor can be appointed for every 10 students and they should continuously assess students and provide remedial classes to academically weak ones. We should not lose academic standards in this situation,” he said.

