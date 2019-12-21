Uphold legacy of CISF, trainees told

By | Published: 1:01 am

Hyderabad: National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) Director Anjana Sinha on Friday exhorted trainees to uphold the legacy of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Constitution and to perform their duties with sincerity, devotion and integrity. She was participating as the chief guest to review a colourful ceremonial parade organised on the occasion of passing out parade of 604 trainees of the 28th batch of the Constable/Fire basic course at the Fire Service Training Institute (FSTI) at Hakimpet here.

She also congratulated the academy on being recognised as a centre of excellence in the field of industrial security management by the Central government. She lauded the services of CISF in all areas wherever it was deployed. In 2017, FSTI was awarded the finest India Skills and Talent (FIST) award by Fire and Security Association of India.

She distributed prizes to trainees who had displayed exemplary performance in their training programme. Fire and rescue services personnel demonstrated tactful methods of putting off fire in a mock drill. The brigade also demonstrated a series of life saving methods adopted while tackling fire accidents. The demonstration of personnel of CISF on fire fighting, various rope rescue methods (chemical biological, radio nuclear) CBRN decontamination etc., enthralled the audience.

DIG CISF and FSTI Principal SK Mallick presented a report on training activities of the academy. He complimented trainee officers for their dedication and hoped that rigorous training imparted at the academy would make them stand in good stead in their career.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .