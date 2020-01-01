Uppal accident: My boy was a genius, dreamt big, says father

By | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: The dreams of Santosh Kumar and Jyothi, parents of Avanth Kumar, were shattered when their younger son was killed in a road accident. Avanth Kumar was the topper in class.

The 13-year-old had ‘puri’, his favourite breakfast, and also asked his mother to pack extra for lunch so that he could share with his friends in school. After breakfast, he along with his elder brother Vedanth Kumar, started for Bhashyam High School, about three kilometers from his home, at around 7.30 am.

“After he got into the auto, I got busy with my household chores when I received a call informing about his death,” said Jyothi. The accident spot at Uppal was about 1 km and five minutes away from his school in Habsiguda.

Avanth Kumar’s father Santosh Kumar, a TSRTC employee with Chengicherla bus depot had left to work in the morning. He received a call around 8 am from his relatives who informed about the tragedy.

Santosh alleged sheer negligence on part of the truck driver. “He was apparently driving the overloaded truck in a rash and negligent manner,” he said.

“My boy was a genius and dreamt of many things in life. We too had planned a lot for our children,” Santosh said. His elder son Vedanth Kumar too was injured in the mishap and is in the Intensive Care Unit.

Santosh demanded the truck driver should be severely punished.

Mild tension prevailed as the families of the children injured in the mishap staged a protest in front of Uppal police station. They questioned how heavy trucks with loads were allowed beyond the permissible hours into the city.

Child Rights activists too demanded arrests of those responsible for the accident and requested police to take preventive measures.

The incident led to a traffic jam in Tarnaka- Nagole stretch with hundreds of vehicles stuck up. The traffic situation came to normal around 11 am, only after the police officials assured justice.

