Uppal Shilparamam set for launch on Saturday

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: Residents of Uppal and surrounding areas can now spend some quality time in the picturesque Shilparamam, which is all set to be opened to the public on Saturday.

Once a barren land, it has now been transformed into a platform for arts, crafts and cultural programmes. The mini Shilparamam is equipped with stalls, food courts, an amphitheatre and other facilities.

Spread over 7.5 acres on the banks of the River Musi on the Uppal-Nagole road, this is the second Shilparamam in Hyderabad after the one in Madhapur. It will house 50 stalls offering handlooms and handicrafts, besides one of the best recreational facilities.

A variety of cultural programmes will be presented at the amphitheatre every weekend and on public holidays. Initially, the facility will be open from 4 pm to 8 pm on weekdays and from 11 am to 8.30 pm on weekends and holidays.

Food stalls and children play areas will function from Saturday, and entry fee will be Rs 20 per adult and Rs 10 per child. Parking fee will be Rs 10 for four wheelers and Rs 5 for two-wheelers. Shilparamam Arts, Crafts and Cultural Society developed the facility following representations from elected public representatives in Uppal.