Uppal Skywalk gets administrative nod

By | Published: 11:23 pm

Hyderabad: With Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao according administrative sanction, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is gearing up to construct a skywalk at the Uppal junction.

The detailed project report has already been prepared for the first-of-its-kind structure being planned in the city. The skywalk would be 660 metres, connecting all the four sides, including the Metro station, MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted on Monday.

Sharing artist impressions of the proposed structure, Arvind Kumar said the HMDA would be executing the project and that bids were being called for. “It will take a year for completion,” he said.

The structure will circumnavigate the junction and be equipped with a host of facilities, including elevators and escalators. The idea is to make things convenient for pedestrians to cross the roads at the junction comfortably.

Unlike conventional skywalks that facilitate passage from one end to the other, the Uppal skywalk would facilitate pedestrians in moving towards multiple directions, HMDA officials said.

