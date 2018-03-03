Uproot BJP, Congress from TS: Owaisi to party workers

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday urged his party workers to uproot both BJP and Congress from Telangana.

He dared both the parties to pick up their strongest candidates to fight from Hyderabad during the next elections. “Due to the good work and responsible administration of the ruling TRS and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, both the national parties do not have any future in the State,” he said.

Owaisi was addressing a gathering after hoisting the party flag marking the 60th anniversary of the party formation at AIMIM headquarters in Darussalam in the city on Friday. He gave a call to the party workers to increase the number of MLAs from MIM which has seven MLAs currently in the State Assembly and ensure that the party grows in the State.

“Let Congress and BJP field their strongest candidates from Hyderabad in the next elections and the Prime Minister himself address the meetings for BJP. People from all communities and religions will still ensure MIM’s victory with a margin of more than two lakhs,” he declared. He vowed to ensure that the BJP was defeated in Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency as well as five Assembly seats in its jurisdiction.

Recalling the 60-year journey of MIM, Owaisi said the biggest achievement of the party was to strengthen confidence of the people in democracy and the Constitution of India. He attributed the party’s success to sincerity, commitment and accessibility of its leaders and workers round the clock. He urged his party workers to increase the MIM’s mass appeal and make it stronger so that it could continue to fight for the political and constitutional rights of the ordinary people.

Owaisi strongly rejected the charges that MIM was a party derived from the Razakar militia. He said Razakars went to Pakistan along with Jinnah, but all nationalist Muslims stayed back and his party comprised nationalists and patriots who uphold the spirit of secularism and pluralism.

The Hyderabad MP asked his party to be ready for early Lok Sabha election and challenged Modi to dissolve the Parliament and face the people.