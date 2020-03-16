UPSC begins process for application withdrawal

By | Published: 12:32 am 3:29 pm

UPSC has begun the process of application withdrawal for Civil Services Prelim exam 2020. The link to apply for application withdrawal is available on the official UPSC website. The link will be available till 6 pm on March 18.

According to reports, this is the first time this facility is being provided for Civil Services exam. UPSC had earlier introduced the facility for other recruitment exams it conducts. The facility was first introduced in the Combined Engineering Services exam in 2019. With this, candidates who apply but later decide not to take the exam can withdraw their application forms.

The UPSC application withdrawal facility is available only for complete applications. Before applying for withdrawal, candidates should make sure that they have access to the registered mobile number and email-id which were provided at the time of registration for the exam. The Commission will send separate OTPs on the registered mobile number and email id and the request for withdrawal will be accepted only after it is confirmed by validating both the OTPs.

The Commission will accept request for OTP for Civil Services exam application withdrawal only till 5:30 pm on March 18. If a candidate has submitted more than one application form then the higher registration-id of Application (latest) will be considered for withdrawal and all earlier applications will be treated as cancelled automatically.

Candidates must note that UPSC has no provision to refund any fee amount paid by candidates.

