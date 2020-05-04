UPSC defers Civil Services (Preliminary) examination

By | Published: 4:37 pm

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday announced that the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination scheduled to be held on May 31 has been deferred in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Taking notice of the extension of restrictions, the commission decided that it will not be possible to resume examinations and hold presentations. The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020 scheduled to be held on May 31, therefore has been deferred,” said the UPSC in a press release.

Since this examination also serves as a screening test for the Indian Forest Service Examination, the schedule for the Indian Forest Service Examination has also been deferred, according to the release.

The release added; “The situation will be reviewed again on May 20, and fresh dates for these examinations shall be notified on the UPSC website in due course.” India’s count of COVID-19 cases has reached 42,533, including 1,373 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

Currently, there are 29,453 active cases while 11,706 COVID-19 positive patients have been cured/discharged and one patient migrated.