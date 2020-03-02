UPSC: Keep your objectives clear

By | Published: 12:46 am 6:37 pm

Excellence is an essential requisite for any public service and its pursuit, begins with the recruitment process. In any governance system the quality of its public servants is critical and in this context recruitment of suitable persons is of great importance. Those aspiring to be civil servants must have not only the required skills and knowledge, but also the right values which would include integrity, commitment to public service and above all, commitment to the ideals and philosophy embodied in the Constitution. Therefore the recruitment process, apart from being transparent, objective, fair and equitable should also ensure that the right type of persons join the civil services.

Keeping the above objectives in view the Civil Services Examination has been designed as a three stage examination ie. The Preliminary, the Main and the Interview.

The first stage Preliminary examination

The Preliminary Examination comprises two papers i.e., General Studies Paper-I and General Studies Paper-II. Each paper accounts for 200 marks. Paper-I comprises 100 questions where each correct answer fetches 2 marks. Paper-II comprises 80 questions and each correct response fetches 2 ½ marks. There is a provision for negative marking to the tune of 0.33% of the marks for each incorrect response in both the papers.

However the most important aspect is that Paper- II is of a qualifying nature only. An aspirant has to score the minimum qualifying mark i.e. 33% in the paper i.e. at least 67 marks out of 200. If an aspirant fails to score these marks, then s/he is rejected. Only If he scores above the qualifying mark, the marks scored by him in Paper – I are taken into consideration. The list of qualified candidates is prepared based on the top scorers in Paper- I, keeping in view the reservation policy to be applied.

What would be the nature of the paper? The paper setters are briefed well in advance by UPSC about the two fold objectives of the examination:

(a) to select aspirants who are capable of continuously acquiring knowledge and skills, and

(b) to find aspirants who are temperamentally and motivationally suited and emotionally attached to the service to which they are appointed. Let us assume that you are the examiner and these are the objectives given to you.

How would you set the paper? Logically you would set questions which would:

(a) Test the candidate’s knowledge of the basics and his/her ability to relate it to current affairs. (his ability to continuously acquire knowledge)

(b) Test the candidate’s interest in national and international affairs his interest in development and his sensitivity to problems faced by the people and the steps taken by the government to address these problems.

(c) Test the candidate’s awareness about the vision of the government for the future and the steps taken by the government to reach them.

…To be continued

