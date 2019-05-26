UPSC: Prepare for better results

By | Published: 12:40 am 5:30 pm

The Civil Services Preliminary Examination scheduled is to be held on June 2. Here are some practices questions that will help you prepare better and ace the examination.

Consider the following:- Mauryan Rulers started architecture works for political and religious reasons.

2.During the time of Ashoka, the inscriptions of pillars indicate the symbol of State.

Identify the correct code:-

A.1 only

B.2 only

C.Both 1 and 2

D.Neither 1 nor 2

Consider the following statements regarding Market Stabilisation Scheme

1.The objective of the scheme is to infuse liquidity so as to stabilise growth.

2.Reserve Bank of India prints money to infuse liquidity under this scheme.

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

A.1 only

B.2 only

C.Both 1&2

D.None of the above

Arrange the following elements in the earth’s crust in decreasing order of their abundance:-

1.Silicon

2.Iron

3.Magnesium

Choose the correct answer using the codes given below:-

A.1 2 3

B.1 3 2

C.2 1 3

D.2 3 1

Which of the following phrases find a mention in the Constitution?

1.Contempt of Court

2.Gram Panchayat

3.Federation

4.President’s Rule

Code:

A.1 and 2

B.1 only

C.1, 2 and 4

D.1, 2, 3 and 4

The Free Legal Services provided under the Legal Services Authority Act 1987 include:-

1.Payment of court fee, process fees and all other charges payable or incurred in connection with any legal proceedings

2.Providing service of lawyers in legal proceedings

3.Obtaining and supply of certified copies of orders and other documents in legal proceedings.

4.Preparation of appeal, paper book including printing and translation of documents in legal proceedings.

Code:

A.2 only

B.2 and 4

C.1, 2 and 4

D.1, 2, 3 and 4

Consider the following:-

1.The images of Buddha and Bodhisattras were part of Gandhara School.

2.Tribhanga posture was used in Amaravathi School.

Identify the correct code:-

A.1 only

B.2 only

C.Both 1 and 2

D.Neither 1 nor 2

Which of the following parameter(s) is/are considered to calculate Ease of Doing Business by the World Bank.

1.Protecting minority investors

2.Trading across the Borders

3.Getting a Broad Band Connection.

4.Getting credit for your business

5.Getting electricity Connection.

Code:-

A.1, 2 and 4

B.2, 3, 4 and 5

C.2, 4 and 5

D.1, 2, 4 and 5

Which of the following evidences support theory of continental drift

1.Jigsaw fit of shorelines of Africa and South America

2.Occurrence of gold deposits in Ghana coast but the absence of any sources rocks there

3.All the east South American and west African coasts are good natural harbours.

Choose the correct answer using the codes below:

A.1 and 2

B.2 and 3

C.1 and 3

D.All the above

The country’s first music museum will be set up with assistance from the Central government in Thiruvaiyaru, Tamil Nadu, the birth place of Saint Tyagaraja. Consider the following statements and identify the correct statement/s

1.Tyagaraja, Muthuswami Dikshitar and Syama Sastri are known as the Trinity of the Carnatic Music.

2.The compositions of all the three musicians was in Telugu language

3.Pancharatna Kritis are the most famous compositions of Tyagaraja

Code:

A.1 only

B.1 and 2

C.1 and 3

D.1, 2 and 3

Which of the following considered as the national honours under the Prevention of Insults to the National Honours Act 1971?

1.National Anthem

2.National Flag

3.National Song

4.Constitution of India

Code:

A.1, 2 and 3

B.1, 2 and 4

C.1 and 2

D.All the above

Consider the following:-

1.Mural Paintings were used in the Cave architecture of Gupta era.

2.Mural Paintings were even used in only in Ellora Caves.

Identify the correct code:-

A.1 only

B.2 only

C.Both 1 and 2

D.Neither 1 nor 2

‘Country Partnership Framework’ often seen in news is recently signed by Government of India with

A.International Monetary Fund

B.World Bank

C.United Nations Development Programme

D.World Trade Organisation

Consider the following stages in the development of atmosphere of earth in the initial stages;

1.Loss of primordial atmosphere

2.Hot interior of the earth contributed to the evolution of the atmosphere.

3.Process of photosynthesis contributed to hanging the gases in the atmosphere

Choose the correct order of evolution:

A.1 2 3

B.1 3 2

C.2 1 3

D.2 3 only

Which of the following genetic diseases are known to affect males than females?

A.Autosomal diseases

B.X-linked diseases

C.Chromosomal abnormalities

D.Neurodegenerative diseases

We often notice some products labeled “BPA free”. Consider the following statements regarding this substance known as Bisphenol A.

1.It is primarily used in the production of plastics for packaging food and drinks.

2.BPA is known to release into the food and drinks and disrupt hormonal and neuronal functions.

3.The “Bureau of Indian Standards” has banned the use of BPA in manufacturing baby feeding bottles.

Which of the statement/s given above is/are correct?

A.1 only

B.2 only

C.3 only

D.All the above

Which of the following were part of Stupa:-

1.Yasti

2.Chatras

3.Double Stairway

Identify the correct code:-

A.Only 1 and 2

B.1, 2 and 3

C.2 and 3

D.1 and 3

Explanation:-

Consider the following statements regarding Invest India

1.It is a non-profit venture under Prime Minister’s Office.

2.It was set up in 2015 as the National Investment Promotion and facilitation agency to enable sustainability investments.

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

A.1 only

B.2 only

C.Both 1&2

D.None of the above

Consider the following statements about types of rocks and their nature.

1.If molten material is cooled slowly at great depths mineral grains may be large

2.Sedimentary rocks can be formed organically also

Which of these is/are true?

A.1 only

B.2 only

C.Both1 and 2

D.None

Match the following

List – I (Traditional Dance)

a.Hudka Chhudka

b.Satoiya Nitya

c.Misra Raas

d.Fusim Dance

List- II (State)

1.Assam

2.Gujarat

3.Jammu & Kashmir

4.Uttarakhand

Code:

a b c d

A.1 4 3 2

B.4 1 2 3

C.4 2 1 3

D.4 3 1 2

Consider the following statements and identify the correct statement/s

1.President’s rule cannot be directly imposed in Jammu and Kashmir

2.National emergency can be declared on grounds of war or external aggression or armed rebellion in any part of India including Jammu and Kashmir

Code:

A.1 only

B.2 only

C.Both 1 and 2

D.Neither 1 nor 2

Which of the following were the part of Ellora Caves:-

1.Vishwa Karma

2.Raavan ki Khai

3.Indra Sabha

4.Jagannath Sabha

Identify the correct code:-

A.2, 3 and 4

B.3 and 4

C.1, 2, 3 and 4

D.1, 3 and 4

Consider the following statements regarding the Commodity Derivatives Market in India

1.Foreign entities are not permitted to directly participate in Indian commodity derivatives market.

2.SEBI is the regulator of Commodity Derivatives market.

3.Bombay Stock Exchange can engage in Commodity derivatives trading also.

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

A.2 and 3 only

B.2 only

C.1 and 2 only

D.1, 2 and 3

Which of the following forces affect the process of physical weathering of rocks?

1.Pore water pressure in the rocks

2.Temperature changes

3.Gravitational forces

Choose the correct answer using the codes below:

A.1 and 2

B.2 and 3

C.1 and 3

D.All the above

Which of the following element was recently discovered to have ferromagnetic properties at room temperature like iron, nickel, and cobalt by US scientists?

A.Rubidium

B.Ruthenium

C.Gold

D.Copper

Consider the following pairs.

1.World Cancer day – 04th February

2.World TB day – 24th May

3.World Malaria day – 25th April

Which of the pair/s given above is/are not correctly matched?

A.1 only

B.2 only

C.3 only

D.Both 2 and 3

Consider the following:-

Schools Temples/Styles

1.Nayaka School Meenakshi Temple

2.Veara School Dodda Basappa

3.Hoyasala School Stellate Plan

Identify the correct pair:-

A.1 and 2

B.2 and 3

C.1 and 3

D.1, 2 and 3

Consider the following Statements regarding Banks Board Bureau (BBB).

1.It is a statutory body established under Finance Act, 2016.

2.It was established on the basis of recommendations of The Committee to Review Governance of Boards of Banks in India.

3.It helps Public sector Banks to get Foreign Direct Investment.

Which of the following statements is/are correct?

A.1 and 2

B.1 only

C.2 and 3

D.2 only

Which of the following can be the harmful effects of the depletion of ozone layer?

1.Ageing of human skin

2.Killing of phytoplankton’s

3.Decline in fish productivity

4.May cause harmful mutation of cells

Choose the correct answer using the codes below:

A.1 and 2

B.2 and 3

C.1, 3 and 4

D.All the above

Which of the following law/s was/were codified by the Law Commissions of India appointed by the British Government before independence?

1.Indian Code of Civil Procedure

2.Indian Contract Act

3.Indian Evidence Act

4.Transfer of Property Act

Code:

A.All the above

B.1 only

C.1 and 3

D.1, 3 and 4

The Constitution of India empowers the Chief Justice of India to

1.Appoint any other place as seat of the Supreme Court

2.Be consulted in appointment of judges to Supreme Court by the President

3.Appoint ad hoc judges and retired judges to the Supreme Court and the High Courts

Code:

A.1 only

B.2 only

C.1 and 2

D.1, 2 and 3

Who introduces style of Potio Houses?

A.Portuguese

B.British

C.Rajputs

D.French

With which of the following countries India has signed Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement.

1.China

2.Singapore

3.Armenia

4.Mauritius

Code:-

A.2 and 3

B.2, 3 and 4

C.1, 2 and 4

D.All the above countries.

Photochemical smog is a type of smog that if found in polluted cities. Consider the following statements

1.It occurs in warm, sunny and dry climate.

2.Hydrocarbons and nitrogen oxides react to form this.

Which of these is/are true?

A.1 only

B.2 only

C.Both 1 and 2

D.None of the above

Indian government is proposing to make FASTags compulsory for commercial vehicles in India. Technology behind this is

A.Radio-frequency identification

B.Microwave detection

C.Magnetic strip reading

D.Chemical component reading

Scientists at Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc) developed “Artificial leaf” or “Quantum leaf”. Consider the following statements in relation with it.

1.It is the most efficient device created so far that uses sunlight to convert carbon dioxide to oxygen.

2.They use “quantum dots”- semiconducting nano-crystals – made of specific materials, which act as catalyst to convert CO2 into bicarbonate form to ‘formate’ that may be used as fuel.

3.It can convert about 20 per cent of the incident solar energy into chemical energy in the form of fuel and oxygen and 100 times more efficient than natural leaves in absorbing CO2.

Which of the statement/s given above is/are correct?

A.1 only

B.2 only

C.3 only

D.All the above

Consider the following:-

Paintings Location

1.Sittanavasal Cave Paintings : Tamil Nadu

2.Lepakshi Paintings : Karnataka

3.Ravan Chhaya Rock Shatter : Odisha

Which of the following is/are correctly matched:-

A.1 and 2

B.2 and 3

C.1 and 3

D.1, 2 and 3

Consider the following statements regarding Multidimensional Poverty Index, 2018

1.It is released by Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative.

2.India’s poverty declined by almost 50% from 27% in 2005-06 to 12% in 2015-16.

3.India has least multidimensional poverty in South Asian region.

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

A.1 only

B.1 and 2

C.1 and 3

D.All the above

Catalytic converts can be used in cars to reduce the effect of exhaust fumes on the atmosphere. It converts more harmful exhaust gases into Iess harmful ones. What are the end-product gases after exhaust gases pass through the catalytic converter?

1.CO2

2.N2

3.Water vapour

Choose the correct answer using the codes below:

A.1 and 2

B.2 and 3

C.1 and 3

D.All the above

Consider the following statements about NeVA and identify the correct statement/s

1.It is a Mission Mode Project (MMP) included in Digital India Programme and implemented by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA) with the support by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

2.It can be used by the members of Parliament, Legislature, Government departments and citizens

Code:

A.1 only

B.2 only

C.Both 1 and 2

D.Neither 1 nor 2

The Caspian Treaty was signed by its five basin countries. Consider the following statements and identify the correct statement/s

1.Caspian Sea is the world’s largest inland body of water.

2.Other old names for the Caspian Sea include the Mazandaran Sea, Khazar Sea and the Khvalissian Sea.

Code:

A.1 only

B.2 only

C.Both 1 and 2

D.Neither 1 nor 2

Consider the following:-

Name of Pottery Place of Origin

1.Kagzi Pottery Alwar

2.Blue Pottery Jaipur

3.Black Pottery Manipur/Ukhrul

Which of the following is/are correctly matched:-

A.1 and 2

B.2 and 3

C.1 and 3

D.1, 2 and 3

The Unorganised Sector workers are eligible for which of the following pension schemes of Government of India

1.National Pension Scheme

2.Atal Pension Yojana

3.Pradhan Mantri Shram-Yogi Maandhan (PMSYM)

Code:-

A.3 only

B.2 and 3

C.1, 2 and 3

D.1 and 3

Tropical cyclones dissipate on reaching the land; extra-tropical cyclones do not because

1.Tropical cyclones derive their energy from the moisture of the sea

2.Extra-tropical cyclones derive their energy from polar fronts

Which of these is/are true?

A.1 only

B.2 only

C.Both 1 and 2

D.None

Studies show that Indians consume more salt and hence are at higher risk for blood pressure related issues. Regarding this consider the following statements.

1.WHO recommends a maximum of five grams of salt each day.

2.Indians, on an average, consume almost 10 grams of salt per day.

3.Prevalence of hypertension is low in populations consuming less than 3 g salt per day.

Which of the statement given above is not correct?

A.1 only

B.2 only

C.3 only

D.None of the above

As per International agency for research and FDA, Formalin, a chemical routinely used as preservative of tissues, specimens etc. is a potential

A.Neurotoxin

B.Hormonal regulator

C.Carcinogen

D.Enterotoxin

White makrana Marble is produced by

A.Andhra Pradesh

B.Karnataka

C.Rajasthan

D.Nagaland

Consider the following statements regarding Consumer Price Index.

1.It is released by CSO with a lag of 1 month.

2.It is used by RBI for inflation targeting

3.It is always higher than WPI.

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

A.1 and 2

B.2 only

C.1, 2 and 3

D.2 and 3

Consider the following statements about coriolis force

1.It is zero at the equator and maximum at the poles.

2.It acts perpendicular to the pressure gradient.

3.Deflection caused due to coriolis force will be less if the wind velocity increases.

Choose the correct answer using the codes below:

A.1 and 2

B.2 and 3

C.1 and 3

D.All the above

Recently the U.S. President Donald J. Trump has signed into law the Asia Reassurance Initiative Act (ARIA). Which of the following is/are the provisions of the Act?

1.Establishes a multifaceted strategy to increase U.S. security, economic interests and values in the Indo-Pacific region.

2.Authorizes US$ 1.5 billion annually for 5 years to enhance U.S. presence in the Indo-Pacific.

3.Renames Pacific Command (PACOM) as the US Indo Pacific Command

Code:

A.1 only

B.1 and 2

C.1 and 3

D.1, 2 and 3

‘Sankhnaad’ was in news recently. It is

A.An indigenously developed air to air missile

B.A new tourism circuit connecting all important temples of Shaivism in north India

C.A tradition art form performed by warriors of the Kakatiya kingdom

D.A martial tune created for the Indian armed forces

Consider the following:-

1.Subash Chandra Bose

2.V.V. Giri

3.Sarojini Naidu

Who of the above had close contact with AITUC

A.1 and 2

B.2 and 3

C.1 and 3

D.1, 2 and 3

India’s growth’s story from the eve of Independence to the liberalization phase is largely termed as ‘Hindu rate of growth’. What it refers to?

A.Non inclusive growth story of India before 1990’s liberalization.

B.Religious belief of the successive government right from the independence.

C.Irrational developmental agenda driven by majoritarian society.

D.The phenomenon of sluggishness in growth rate of Indian economy before 1990’s.

Consider the following statements:

Assertion (A.: Tropical soil with higher temperatures shows deeper profiles and in the frozen tundra regions soils contain largely sty broken materials.

Reason (R): Chemical activity is increased in higher temperatures, reduced in cooler temperatures (with exception carbonation) and stops in freezing conditions

In the context of the statements above, which of these is true?

A and R both are true, and R is the correct explanation for A.

B.A and R both are true, and R is the NOT the correct explanation for A.

C.A is correct, R is incorrect.

D.A and R both are incorrect.

Consider the following statements regarding “100k GenomeAsia project”

1.Initiative by the the “Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology” (CCMB).

2.As part of this, genomes of 50,000 Indians will be sequenced.

3.These studies improve health through better diagnostics, as well as by designing personalised medicine.’

Which of the statement given above is not correct?

A.1 only

B.2 only

C.3 only

D.None of the above

Identify a wrong statement related to “DOTS programme” (Directly Observed Treatment Short course) recommended by World Health Organization for treating Tuberculosis from the following list.

A.Sustained political and financial commitment.

B.Diagnosis of TB by X-ray

C.Standardized short-course treatment under direct and supportive observation.

D.Regular, uninterrupted supply of high quality anti-TB drugs.

Consider the following:-

1.Treaty of Lahore

Treaty of Amruthsar

3.Treaty of Gwalior

4 Treaty of Poona

Arrange these Treaties in chronological order of their Happening:-

A.2, 1, 3, 4

B.2, 3, 4, 1

C.2, 4, 3, 1

D.1, 2, 3, 4

Which of the following conditions is/are required to declare any PSU as Maharatna Company?

1.Average annual net worth of more than ₹ 5,000 crore, during the last 3 years.

2.Should have Navaratna Status

3.Should have significant global presence/international operations.

Code:-

A.2 and 3

B.1, 2 and 3

C.1 and 3

D.1 only

Which of the following show differences between alluvial fans and Delta?

1.Fans are formed in the higher reaches of the river unlike Deltas which form at lower reaches

2.Fans are made of much coarser than deltas.

3.There is o clear stratification if river load while deposition of alluvial fan unlike deltas where there in a clear stratification.

Choose the correct answer using the codes below:

A.1 and 2

B.2 and 3

C.1 and 3

D.All the above

Consider the following statements and identify the correct statement/s

1.The Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) came into existence in 1987 for promoting and marketing tribal products

2.TRIFED markets the tribal products through TRIBES OF INDIA stores

Code:

Only 1 Only 2 Both 1 and 2

D.Neither 1 nor 2

Consider the following statements and identify the correct statement/s

1.The UN convention on refugees signed in 1951 defines a refugee as someone who is unable or unwilling to return to their country of origin owing to a well-founded fear of being persecuted for reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group, or political opinion

2.India is a signatory to the Convention

Code:

A.1 only

B.2 only

C.Both 1 and 2

D.Neither 1 nor 2

Consider the following:-

Movement Leadership

1.Ahom Revolt : Gomdhar Konewar

2.Wahabi Movement : Syed Ahmad

3.Pagal Panthis : Karamshah

4.Koya Revolt : Thommasora

Which of the following is/are correctly matched:-

A.1, 2 and 4

B.2, 3 and 4

C.1, 3 and 4

D.1, 2, 3 and 4

Which of the following measures is/are examples of expansionary fiscal policy?

1.Decrease in tax rate

2.Increase in pensions

3.Increase in unemployment compensation

4.Increase in tax rate.

Select the correct answer using the codes given below.

A.2 and 3

B.2, 3 and 4

C.1, 2 and 3

D.1, 2, 3 and 4

In the northern hemisphere the isotherms drawn on the map are not parallel to the latitudes at several places (unlike the Southern Hemisphere) because of

A.Continentality

B.Presence of warm ocean current in the temperate sub-polar regions

C.Higher cloudiness at several places like the sub-polar regions which keeps the polar areas warmer than it should be on higher latitudes.

D.Both A. and B.

Consider the following pairs of recent schemes initiated by government of India in the field of science and technology.

1.SPARC– Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration

2.O-SMART – Ocean services, Technology, Observations, Resource Modelling and Science

3.STARS – Scheme for Translational and Advanced Research in Science.

Which of the pair/s given above is/are correctly matched?

A.1 and 2 only

B.2 and 3 only

C.1 and 3 only

D.All the above

Consider the following statements about the agro forestry

1.It places emphasis on the use of multiple indigenous trees and shrubs

2.It uses techniques that are suitable to the social and cultural milieu of the people.

3.It also includes rehabilitation of degraded forests.

Choose the correct answer using the codes below:

A.1 and 2

B.2 and 3

C.1 and 3

D.All the above

Consider the following:-

Centers of Revolt : Leaders

1.Delhi : Bakht Khan

2.Faizabad : Kunwar Singh

3.Beghpat : Shah Mal

4.Kanpur : Kunwar Singh

Which of the following is/are correctly matched:-

A.1, 2 and 3

B.1 and 3

C.1, 3 and 4

D.2 and 3

Consider the following statements with respect to Public Expenditure

Capital expenditure of GoI has been steadily increasing since 2015-16 Fiscal deficit of GoI as percentage of GDP is steadily decreasing since 2014-15

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

A.1 only

B.2 only

Both 1 and 2 Neither 1 nor 2

The phenomena of Ozone hole over the South Pole can be attributed to which of following factors?

1.Formation of solar stratospheric clouds over Antarctica, in winter

2.Formation o chlorine sinks in the summer

Choose the correct answer using the codes below:

A.1 and 2

B.2 and 3

C.1 and 3

D.All the above

Which of the following nuclear material is preferable for creating nuclear weapons?

A.Natural Uranium

B.Plutonium

C.Thorium

D.Polonium

Consider the following statements and identify the correct statement/s

1.Special Category Status to a state was granted by the National Development Council on the

basis of the parameters mentioned under the Constitution

2.These States used to receive block grants based on the Gadgil-Mukherjee formula

Code:

A.1 only

B.2 only

C.Both 1 and 2

D.Neither 1 nor 2

Consider the following:-

1.Bengal Regulation 1829

2.Bengal Regulation 1804

3.Hindu adoption and Maintenance Act

Which of the following were legislative measures for Women

A.1 and 2

B.2 and 3

C.1 and 3

D.1, 2 and 3

72 . Consider the following statements regarding Goods and Services Tax

GST collection has crossed 1 lakh crore mark for the first time in October, 2018. Composition scheme under GST is applicable to Small Service Providers also.

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

A.1 only

B.2 only

C.Both 1 and 2

D.None of the above

Tropical cyclones are not formed near the equator. Why?

A.Due to continentality

B.Due to strong jet stream winds

C.Due to the absence of Coriolis force

D.None of the above

The phrase “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” is mentioned in

A.Isha Upanishad

B.Maha Upanishad

C.Katha Upanishad

D.Taittriya Upanishad

Consider the following statements about the age pyramid

1.An age pyramid broader at the base indicates low birth rate .

2.An age pyramid wider at the top indicates a low death rate.

3.An age pyramid narrow at the middle portion indicates the nation will reap a demographic dividend in the near future.

Choose the correct answer using the codes below:

A.1 and 2

B.2 and 3

C.1 and 3

D.2 only

Which of the following Acts were used to Suppress the Swadeshi Movement:-

1.Indian Press Act 1910

2.Explosive Substances Act 1908

3.Seditious meeting Act 1907

Code:-

A.1 and 2

B.2 and 3

C.1 and 3

D.1, 2 and 3

Consider the following statements:

Assertion (A.: Erosional forms dominate in the west coast; whereas, depositional forms dominate the east coast.

Reason (R): – The west coast of our country is a high rocky retreating whereas, the east coast India is allow sedimentary coast.

In the context of the statements above, which of these is true?

A.A and R both are true, and R is the correct explanation for A.

B.A and R both are true, and R is the NOT the correct explanation for A.

C.A incorrect, R is incorrect.

D.A and R both are incorrect.

Which of the following correctly points out the difference between watershed and a river basin?

1.Water sheds are small in area while the basins cover larger areas.

2.The Catchments of large rivers are called river basins while those of small rivulets and rills are often referred to as watersheds.

3.Unlike Watershed what happens in one part of the river basin does not affected the basin as whole.

Choose the correct answer using the codes below:

A.1 and 2

B.2 and 3

C.1 and 3

D.All the above

Consider the following statements about RIMES and identify the correct statement/s

1.RIMES was formed after the 2004 Tsunami.

It is an inter-governmental body founded in 2009 and registered under the United Nations .

3.It is being owned and managed by the collaborating countries in Asia Pacific and Africa

Region and is located in Thailand.

Code:

A.1, 2 and 3

B.1 and 3

C.2 and 3

D.3 Only

Consider the following statements about “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” and identify the correct statement/s

1.“Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” was announced in 2015 on the occasion of the 140th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

2.It is implemented from 2016 and aims to strengthen the unity of the country through cultural exchanges and knowledge sharing of traditions amongst the states and Union Territories

Code:

1 only 2 only Both 1 and 2 Neither 1 nor 2

Consider the following:-

1.Alipure Conspiracy involved Aurobindo Gosh, Barindra Kumar Gosh

2.Burra Dacoity was performed by Anushilan of Dacca

Identify the correct code:-

A.1 Only

B.2 Only

C.Both 1 and 2

D.Neither 1 nor 2

Thunderstorms are formed because of

A.Intense convection on moist hot days

B.Meeting Of warn-I and cold fronts

C.Induction by low-pressure cyclones

D.None of the above

Who among the following can adopt a heritage site under the Adopt a heritage Scheme?

1.Private Sector Companies

2.Public Sector Companies

3.Corporate individuals

Code:

A.All the above

B.1 and 2

C.1 only

D.2 and 3

Consider the following statements about the Physiography of the North-eastern of India:

1.In Manipur soft unconsolidated deposits are a major feature of basins.

2.No river in Nagaland joins the Brahmaputra.

3.Most of the ranges in the Eastern Himalayas are separated from each other by small rivers.

Choose the correct answer using the codes below:

A.1 and 2

B.2 and 3

C.1 and 3

D.All the above

Consider the following statements. Identify the correct statement/s

1.Primitive Tribal Groups were created by the Dhebar Commission

2.Denotified tribes were Criminal Tribes during British rule denotified after

Independence in 1950

Code:

A.Only 1

B.Only 2

C.Both 1 and 2

D.Neither 1 nor 2

What are the demands of Khilafat-Non Cooperation Movement?

1.Favorable treaty for Turkey

2.Redressal of Punjab Wrongs

3.Establishment of Swaraj

Identify the correct code:-

A.1 and 2

B.2 and 3

C.1 and 3

D.1, 2 and 3

Bay of Bengal shows low salinity of water as compared to Arabian sea due to

1.Huge influx of fresh water in Bay of Bengal

2.High evaporation in Arabian Sea as compared to Bay of Bengal

3.Low influx of fresh water in Arabian

Choose the correct answer using the codes below:

A.1 and 2

B.2 and 3

C.1 and 3

D.All the above

Consider the following statements and identify the correct statement/s

1.EVMs were first used in 1982 Kerala Assembly Elections

2.NOTA was introduced in elections on judicial order

3.The Representation of People’s Act 1951 was amended in 1996 to limit a candidate to contesting from only two constituencies at a time

Code:

A.All the above

B.2 and 3

C.1 only

D.1 and 2

Which of the following show the importance of the Himalayan mountain system?

1.It acts as a drainage divide.

2.It Stops the cold winds fro-Central Asia from entering into India.

3.Himalayas plays a vital role in containing the intensity of earthquakes in Northern India.

Choose the correct answer using the codes below:

A.1 and 2

B.2 and 3

C.1 and 3

D.All the above

Match List I (e-governance initiatives) with List II (Nodal Agency)

List I

a.OAMS

b.iGOT

c.cVigil

d.Aapoorti

e.PAiSA

List II

1.Central Vigilance Commission

2.Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs

3.Election Commission of India

4.Ministry of Personnel and Training

5.Ministry of Railways

6.Ministry of Housing

Code:

a b c d e

A.2 4 3 5 6

B.2 3 1 5 4

C.3 4 1 2 6

D.5 6 1 3 2

Consider the following:-

1.Vijaya Raghava Chary

2.S.P. Singh

3.Nellie Sen Gupta

Which of the above acted as Presidents to INC Sessions:-

A.1 and 2

B.2 and 3

C.1 and 3

D.1, 2 and 3

Polar vertex is a

A.Persistent large Scale cyclone that circles either of the planet’s Geographical poles

B.Persistent large scale ocean current in either of Earth’s geographical poles

C.Higher atmospheric jet streams over the polar regions

D.None of the above

Which of the following is/are related to the Jallianwala Bagh incident and aftermath?

1.Hunter Commission

2.Rabindranath Tagore

3.Udham Singh

Code:

A.1 Only

B.2 Only

C.Both 1 and 2

D.1, 2 and 3

‘Which of the following challenges may be related to India having a very long coastline?

1.Several areas witnessing tropical cyclones and tsunamis

2.Maritime security

3.Earthquakes

Choose the correct answer using the codes below:

A.1 and 2

B.2 and 3

C.1 and 3

D.All of the above

Identify the immunotherapy processes approved by FDA for cancer treatments from the following list.

1.KYMRIAH

2.YESCARTA

3.BEDAQUILINE

4.FLUOROQUINOLONE

Choose the right answer from the codes given below.

A.1 and 3 only

B.2 and 3 only

C.1 and 2 only

D. All the above

Consider the following:- 1.Second Anglo Sikh War

2.Death of Ranjit Singh

3.Annexation of Pegu

Which of the above Events Occurred during the Reign of Lord Dalhousie:-

1 and 2 2 and 3 1 and 3 1, 2 and 3

In addition to pressure gradient, which of the following factors affect the velocity and direction of wind on earth?

Gravitation force

2, Surface friction of wind with earth

Rotation Of earth

Choose the correct answer using the codes below:

1 and 2 2 and 3 1 and 3 All of the above

Which of the following programme of India has been recognized among the 12 best practices at “Fourth Forum Conference (2018)” held at Delhi recently?

National action plan on antimicrobial resistance Antimalarial program Mission Indradhanush Intensified Mission Indradhanush

‘Oneer’, a technology developed by Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) and Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (CSIR-IITR) under make in India programme is a

Drinking Water Disinfection System Food decontamination method Diagnostic tool for diarrhoeal infections A tool for monitoring toxic waste in the environment

Consider the following statements

Jet stream affects the monsoons only during the winter During winter, jet streams flow over the Indian plains south Of Himalayas 1 only 2 only Both1 and 2 None

Key

1.C 2.D 3.A 4.D 5.D 6.C 7.D 8.A 9.C 10.B 11.A 12.B 13.A 14.B 15.D 16.B 17.D 18.C 19.B 20.A 21.C 22.D 23.D 24.B 25.B 26.D 27.D 28.D 29.A 30.C 31.A 32.D 33.C 34.A 35.D 36.D 37.A 38.A 39.C 40.C 41.D 42.D 43.C 44.D 45.C 46.C 47.B 48.A 49.B 50.D 51.D 52.D 53.A 54.A 55.A 56.C 57.A 58.D 59.C 60.A 61.D 62.C 63.D 64.D 65.A 66.B 67.A 68.A 69.B 70.C 71.D 72.B 73.C 74.B 75.D 76.D 77.A 78.A 79.A 80.C 81.C 82.A 83.A 85.C 86.D 87.D 88.A 89. A 90.A 91.D 92.D 93.D 94.A 95.C 96.C 97.D 98.D 99.A 100.B

