‘Uranium mining in Amrabad will also be disastrous for AP’

By | Published: 10:19 pm 10:21 pm

Hyderabad: Mining of uranium in Nallamala forests of which Amrabad Tiger Reserve is a huge part, will not just be harmful for Telangana but also be “suicidal for Andhra Pradesh,” Rashtriya Jal Biradari (TJB), headed by ‘Waterman of India’ Rajendra Singh warned.

In a letter addressed to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers, TJB’s national coordinator Bolisetty Satyanarayana said uranium mining in Nallamala forests, a major catchment area for Krishna river, would 100 per cent ensure contamination of the river with radioactive materials through seepage from overburden of the mining and washing.

“This will not only affect the reserved forest but also the lives of tribes in Amrabad and entire population using the water of Krishna river for drinking, bathing, agriculture and other uses in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,” Satyanarayana said.

Copies of the letter were also marked to the Prime Minister with a request to review and rescind the decision on uranium mining in Nallamala forests and to the Chief Justice of India with a request to intervene and stop the project.

Satyanarayana warned that if the proposal to mine uranimum in Amrabad Tiger Reserve was not withdrawn, then people would not allow this activity. He recalled how uranimum mining in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh and in Meghalaya was suspended following resistance from local public.

