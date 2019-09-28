Uranium mining: Cong asks TS to officially revoke permissions

By | Published: 7:20 pm

Hyderabad: Congress on Saturday urged the Telangana government to formally withdraw permissions issued in 2016 by the State Wildlife Board for exploratory uranium mining in Nallamala forests.

Former MP and senior party leader V Hanumantha Rao, along with former MLA SA Sampath Kumar, said the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s panel on uranium mining was of the opinion that the resolution passed in the Legislature against uranium mining, does not make it clear that it will not be allowed in Nallamala forests.

Since this is the case, the government must issue clear orders declaring that the 2016 permissions given by the State Wildlife Board are cancelled, he said. Hanumantha Rao also said there was opposition to the mining in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh.

“Nallamalas are God’s gift to the people. The forests must be protected,” he said, adding that his party leaders will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, and ask them to shelve any plans for uranium mining in the Nallamala forests.

