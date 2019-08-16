Uranium mining: Congress shoots open letter to KCR

By | Published: 9:45 pm

Hyderabad: Congress strongly opposed the proposal for uranium mining, and demanded that the Telangana government withdraw any permission it accorded to the Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) in this regard.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and some other party leaders wrote an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on the subject on Friday. In the letter, they said it came to their notice that the government issued a ‘No Objection Certificate’ for uranium mining in Amrabad Tiger Reserve and Lambapur of Nalgonda district to UCIL.

The leaders said according to information they received, the Centre was taking rapid steps to take up uranium mining in 76 sqkm of forest in Amrabad Tiger Reserve in Nagarkurnool and Nalgonda districts. Chenchu tribals, the traditional inhabitants of the Nallamala forests in which the two areas have been identified for the mining activities, fear for their future, the letter said.

Also, Amrabad Tiger Reserve is considered as one of the best habitats for tigers. “If uranium mining is allowed, tens of thousands of Chenchu families and others will be dislodged from their livelihoods,” the letter said.

The Congress leaders also said toxic waste from uranium mining will poison the air, land and water in the Nallamala forests. If this activity is allowed, generations of people will be affected. “We urge you to withdraw all permissions given for the mining and protect the lives of the people, the forests and the environment,” the letter said.

The letter to the Chief Minister was signed by Uttam, former MLA and Nagarkurnool district Congress president C Vamsichand Reddy, former Deverakonda MLA Balu Naik, ZPTC KVN Reddy and TPCC general secretary B Kishan.

