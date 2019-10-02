Urantha Anukuntunnaru is all about traditional values

By | Published: 10:12 pm

Avasarala Srinivas, who met the media while promoting his upcoming movie Urantha Anukuntunnaru, spoke about the traditional values with regard to marriage and discussed other highlights of the film.

“Nowadays, girls and boys tend to promote their own decisions in matters of marriages. But the opinions of family members and the close associates of the village also do matter. The story of Urantha Anukuntunnaru is all about our traditional values revolving around marriage; it cannot just happen at the will of the boy and girl,” Srinivas said.

As Urantha Anukuntunnaru is nearing release, Srinivas revealed a few details of the movie and said that he played the role of a music teacher who happens to come to a village in a special situation. “I do not claim to be the sole hero of the film. But I can say that I am playing a very important role,” Srinivas shared.

Talking about the remuneration part, he made it clear that he was never particular about the remuneration and always looked forward to a significant character in the film. “Even though I am a writer, I do not poke my nose into the story and probe into it every time.

Still, when I hear the story, I hear it with the mind of a writer. Not only me, every actor should have some knowledge and sense over screen-writing. Today, in Hindi also, the likes of Kangana Ranaut are keen on learning screenwriting. It will help the actor and the script also,” he added.

Srinivas informed that his directorial venture is ready to go on sets and would start in the next few months depending on the permissions in foreign locations. The title of the film is Phalana Ammayi Phalana Abbayi. “After this film, I may direct Nani. Of course, it depends on many factors. I have to finish this film first. Nani’s film with Indraganti Mohana Krishna will also be released. Then, how Nani will respond according to his prevailing conditions plays an important role,” Srinivas shared.

In a discussion on acting and direction, he categorically said that neither of the two could be handled easily since both the jobs had to be carried out with utmost care and concern. “When I did Ashta Chamma, I did it just like that and it became a blockbuster. I was cool for the next two projects. Both proved my cool mood to be wrong. Acting needs both intellectual contribution and performing quotient also,” he summed up.

