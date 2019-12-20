Urban forest parks for quality life: Indrakaran Reddy

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: Apart from physical fitness, urban forest parks are used by urbanites to relax and unwind, Forests and Environment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said on Thursday after inaugurating the Jungle Camp in Masjidgadda Reserve Forest near Outer Ring Road.

He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was paying attention to conserving and developing forest areas like never before. In tune with the Chief Minister’s ideas, apart from initiating steps to conserve forests, efforts were taken to develop reserved forest areas, which were neglected, for those living in urban areas. “Apart from protecting the environment, the move is to ensure better living conditions for denizens,” he said.

The government decided to develop 94 urban parks, each with a theme of its own. Of these, 60 parks were in the limits of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), and the remaining in other urban areas of the State, Indrakaran Reddy said. So far, 31 of these parks, including 17 in HMDA limits and 14 in other cities, were readied and made available for the people.

The Jungle Camp in Masjidgadda Reserve Forest, located between Pedda Golconda and Thukkuguda villages, was developed with the theme of an adventure camp, and it ensures quality space. Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said the facility in the form of Jungle Camp comes as a boon for Hyderabadis. “Urban forest parks are being developed to prevent Hyderabad from turning into a concrete jungle like other cities,” she said.

Spread over 180.03 hectares, the Masjidgadda Jungle Camp was developed at a cost of Rs 4.34 crore and has an Adventure Zone and Jungle Camp. Apart from walking, running and cycling tracks, it has camping facilities, adventure sports and special facilities for children. Special provisions were made for families to cook too.

