Urban forest parks will serve as oxygen factories: CS

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Saturday stated that about 59 urban forest parks were under development within 5-km radius of Outer Ring Road near Hyderabad, as part of the State government’s efforts to create urban lung spaces. Of this, 32 parks have been completed, while the remaining forest parks are under various stages of development. Another 36 urban forest parks have been proposed for development across the State.

Somesh Kumar said the urban forest parks being developed by the State government would soon function as oxygen factories providing the much-needed oxygen in urban areas.

The Chief Secretary along with Forest Department officials visited the Oxygen urban forest park at Kandlakoya near Medchal on Saturday. He spent nearly three hours in the park and enquired in detail with the officials about forest rejuvenation, soil protection, root stock development, types of plants suited for soils in Telangana, seedlings to be raised in urban parks, benefits to the environment and the facilities provided to the visitors in urban forest parks.

He expressed happiness over the development of Oxygen park and said steps had been initiated for rejuvenation of degraded forests in the State. He said encroachment of forest lands was being prevented by laying fencing and priority would be given to root stock development.

The Chief Secretary called upon the people to participate in the Haritha Haram programme and increase green cover. He planted saplings in the park on the occasion.

Principal Secretary for Environment and Forests Rajat Kumar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R Shobha, Medchal-Malkajgiri Collector V Venkateshwarlu and other officials accompanied the Chief Secretary during the tour.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .