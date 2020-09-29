Urban land issues to be sorted out: KTR

Government will safeguard rights of people on their properties, says Minister

Hyderabad: Ahead of the launch of the Dharani website, the State government had begun efforts to find a permanent solution to long-standing problems in urban areas and safeguard the rights of people on their properties. The exercise has already commenced in this direction as per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao held a district-wise review on all the municipalities with the Ministers and the MLAs at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday, and requested them to identify issues pertaining to lands, residential properties owned by people and other issues in all the municipal bodies in their respective districts and bring them to his notice for addressing them. He felt that there were numerous reasons for people in urban areas to more likely have land or title related issues against their properties than those in villages. “Large-scale relief has already been provided through GO 58 and 59, especially to those who have been residing on government lands for decades. However, some issues still remain due to various reasons and the State government will soon take up a programme to address them and resolve the issues on a permanent basis for the benefit of the urban poor,” the Minister said.

Rama Rao urged people to join hands with the State government and cooperate with the officials in its efforts to record all the available land in the government registers. He said the State government would protect the properties and provide rights to people against their properties. He pointed out that the State government had already launched a 15-day programme for people to voluntarily register details pertaining to non-agricultural properties on the Dharani website.

The Minister requested his Cabinet colleagues and the MLAs to constantly monitor recording of non-agricultural properties on the Dharani website. He also suggested them to identify land related problems and report such long-pending issues in urban areas over the years. “If people in a colony or residential area are facing problems related to land, gather information pertaining to them including the solution suggested by them and share those details with us. The State government will look into all such problems and find a permanent solution which will help people residing in that particular location secure rights over those properties,” he added.

On the occasion, the Ministers and the MLAs took up several issues plaguing different municipalities in their respective districts. They also said a list of other pending issues would be prepared and a report would be submitted by Tuesday evening. The municipal authorities concerned were instructed to extend full cooperation to the elected representatives in this regard.

